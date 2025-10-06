WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV first connected with artists Trina and Anthony Burks 10 years ago when they were under the threat of losing their homes.

When their home was facing foreclosure a decade ago, the Burks showed WPTV Anchor Tania Rogers their artwork on the porch of their home.

"We did our first art show in our own home here," Trina Burk said. "A lot of artists that normally wouldn't have shown their work showed it here, sold their work here."

After the story aired, local artists raised enough money for the Burks to be able to keep their home.

A snapshot of when WPTV's Tania Rogers interviewed the Burks 10 years ago:

WPTV

Earlier this month, the Burks reconnected with WPTV at a Let's Hear It Event, and Rogers talked with them about how they are paying forward those acts of kindness.

WATCH: Reconnecting with the Burks

Local artists reconnect with WPTV 10 years later to share their ongoing mission

The Burks founded the No More Starving Artists Foundation as a way to give back to the community, helping artists sustain themselves personally and professionally. They have provided artists with resources on how to kick-start their business, connecting them with an an accountant or even giving them a grant.

"We want for the community to know that artists are relevant to what's going on— we're the history makers and the storytellers," Trina Burke said. "Without art, there is nothing else. So just support your local artists."

Learn more about the mission here.

