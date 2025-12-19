Let's Hear It: West Palm Beach woman gets answers on damaged noise barrier

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach woman frustrated with a damaged noise barrier outside her community got answers after reaching out during a "Let's Hear It" community meet-up.

WATCH BELOW: 'It looks bad for our community,' Adelene Honore tells WPTV's Kayla McDermott

Woman gets answers on damaged noise barrier

Patricia Fedina has been fed up with the cracked sound barrier on North Military Road outside the North Landing community in West Palm Beach. The wall was damaged in a crash years ago and has remained unrepaired.

"Something needs to be done, or just take the wall down," Fedina said.

Fedina was so frustrated with the lack of repairs that she attended a "Let's Hear It" event seeking solutions.

"I came, because I want to draw attention to the way the sound barrier walls look in, all the way down Military Trail, but especially here," Fedina said.

After taking her complaints directly to the Florida Department of Transportation, WPTV's Kayla McDermott learned the wall sits on private property belonging to Adelene Honore. FDOT cannot begin repairs, because Honore has not signed a required easement agreement.

"They had sent documents for me to sign," Honore said. "The document was saying one thing in the beginning, and then towards the end, it was saying something different, and I could not understand it."

Honore was concerned that signing the paperwork would mean giving away her land, but that is not the case. The document would simply give FDOT permission to repair the wall since it sits on private property. The wall being fixed is something Honore would like to see happen.

"It looks bad for our community," she said.

After learning the easement requirement would not come for her property, Honore is now contemplating signing the document to get the wall fixed.

Once repairs are completed, Fedina plans to organize a community beautification project.

"Once this wall is repaired, I was going to try to do a neighbors helping neighbors, type of community project where we volunteer, get someone to pressure, clean it and then paint it," Fedina said.

