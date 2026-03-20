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Let's Hear It: Visit WPTV at the Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach on Tuesday, March 24

Let's Hear It, Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach
WPTV
Let's Hear It, Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach
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BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is connecting with you in your community!

Join us on Tuesday, March 24, at the Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach from noon to 6:30 p.m. for our next Let's Hear It event.

The Soup Kitchen is located at 8655 Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Let's Hear It: Join WPTV in Boynton Beach on March 24

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.

Let's Hear It full screen (with email address)

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening