Let's Hear It: Join WPTV Thursday, May 9 at Loxahatchee Groves Park for hurricane preparedness

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — The start of another hurricane season is just weeks away.

After last year's unprecedented tornado outbreak spawned by Hurricane Milton, we're as committed as ever to prepare you for storm season.

This week, WPTV is focusing on preparations in Palm Beach County, explaining to you how hurricane forecasting is changing this year.

We'll be showing you what you can do right now to prepare yourself and your home. We're also giving a voice to those affected by the destruction caused by last year's tornadoes.

We know many of you have stories about recovering from the destruction caused on Oct. 9 or questions on how to better prepare for hurricanes.

So we want to hear from you!

Join us on Thursday, May 9, at our Let's Hear It event at Loxahatchee Groves Park. We'll be there from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.