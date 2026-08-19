Jupiter nonprofit helps Palm Beach County families apply for free or reduced school meals

A local nonprofit is stepping up to help Palm Beach County families apply for free or reduced-price school meals after the school district announced 75% of schools will offer free meals — leaving students at 55 other schools navigating the change.

El Sol, Jupiter's Neighborhood Resource Center, was part of our Let's Hear It meet-up, where we aimed to help families in need. Volunteers were on hand to connect families with the resources and guidance needed to navigate the meal benefit application process.

The story came to light after a teacher reached out, saying some students were not eating breakfast or lunch and their parents did not have access to the application.

Youth Development Coordinator Veronica Martinez said the organization is committed to making sure families know help is available.

"I want to make sure that our families know that we are here for them. To support them in any way we can. We want to make sure that our children feel safe and have those meals that they need in school,” said Martinez.

El Sol already helps families find employment, provides after-school tutoring, and assists with health referral services. Volunteers are now adding meal benefit applications to that list of support.

"Food is a necessity and I shouldn't be deprived from our children — especially in school. So, weekend meals. We provide weekend meals for children that participate in our summer camp,” said Martinez.

Casaundra Rodriguez, School Food Service Operations Manager for the Meal Benefits team with the School District of Palm Beach County, said for many children, school is their only source of food during the day.

"For a number of kids, this is the only meal they eat, is in school. So being able to serve breakfast, lunch, supper, snack — it really does provide that needed resource for the family,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said the goal is to educate families about food assistance and help as many as possible qualify.

"Being able to actually qualify them is just one of the best feelings,” said Rodriguez.

El Sol volunteers encouraged families not to hesitate in reaching out for help with the process.

"I want them to make sure they know that they can qualify for the services. Not to be afraid. We're here for that,” said Martinez. “They can always reach out and we'll see them. We're there for them."