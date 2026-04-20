Juno Ridge residents express concerns about trees growing too close to utility lines on Wheeler Road

JUNO RIDGE, Fla. — Some neighbors living in northern Palm Beach County are raising concerns about trees growing too close to utility wires.

WATCH: AT&T says it will work with a tree service to trim the vegetation

Residents seek answers about power lines and overgrown branches

Along Wheeler Road in the Juno Ridge neighborhood, just north of PGA Boulevard, longtime residents do not like what they see.

Patricia and Kenny Goff have lived in the area for more than 50 years. Every storm season, they cut their own trees back, but they are worried about the leaves and branches growing closer to overhead utility lines.

"Power lines running right through the tree there," Patricia Goff said.

"I'm not asking for anybody to cut the trees down, just cut them away from the power lines," she said.

Goff said she contacted Florida Power & Light "numerous times" but didn't get a response.

WPTV's Samantha Gutierrez met the couple at a Let's Hear It meet up in Palm Beach Gardens, and called FPL. The company sent a crew out to Wheeler Road and determined the vegetation does not pose a risk to its lines or transformers.

After calling around, WPTV found out the pole actually belongs to AT&T.

An AT&T maintenance worker said this is not a safety concern because their lines are low voltage, but they are still going to work with a tree service to trim the vegetation.

"I just don't want property damage to me or my neighbors either. That's why we're proactive with our trees, and I just want a little bit of proactive from somebody," Goff said.

AT&T submitted a ticket and will work with the tree trimming company to clean up the poles. The process could take longer than a month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.

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