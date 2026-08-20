House of Music PSL in Port St. Lucie creates space for students of all abilities through arts, therapy

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — For some families, finding the right place for their children to learn, grow and connect can be a challenge. One Port St. Lucie organization is bringing together music, art, dance and therapy — creating a space where students of all abilities can find their voice.

WATCH BELOW: House of Music PSL opens doors for students of all abilities

House of Music PSL opens doors for students of all abilities

Stephen Lepore has been part of the House of Music PSL since 2021, when he first joined as a student. Now, he works there as a program assistant.

"My name is Stephen Lepore and I'm from right here in Port St. Lucie, but many of my friends call me Mr. Hollywood," Lepore said.

"As a program assistant I help put the staff organize stuff, helping people get ready for class," Lepore said.

He plays piano and drums and was preparing a song for an upcoming Christmas recital.

"House of Music, they always make me feel welcomed, they always make me feel right at home," Lepore said.

That feeling of belonging is something families say they find throughout the House of Music. Ashley Aguirre first came to the organization about two years ago, looking for a speech therapist for her daughter, Alia.

"We started with speech classes for her, then she started the early education music group classes and that allowed her, because I'm a stay-at-home mom and a homeschooler, for her to get some fellowship," Aguirre said.

Alia now takes piano and ballet, and her younger brother has joined the music group classes, too.

"Listening to a teacher that's not mom, so all of us. It's really been such a blessing and an answered prayer for the whole family," Aguirre said.

That sense of connection extends to students with special needs. Johnny Ortiz is nonverbal and has mobility disabilities. After aging out of other services at 21, his mom, Jenifer, brought him to the House of Music.

"Having somebody who actually believes in him, because they push him to the limits and seeing how much he's grown," Jenifer said.

She says the progress can show up in ways big and small — even something as simple as throwing a ball.

"I tried playing ball with him all the time and I would throw at him and the ball would just roll over, and I don't know what Lucas did, but now he throws back and forth," Jenifer said.

"The high fives and all that, that really helps him," Jenifer said.

For founder Maive Arndt, the House of Music wasn't the plan. After decades as a music teacher and therapist in Brazil, she moved to the United States with her family, expecting to only stay a year.

"This is not easy, especially for me. I was 43 years old when we moved here and start from zero with language, the culture," Arndt said.

She says she tried to find work in music, but doors kept closing. In 2017, she and her family took a chance and opened the House of Music PSL.

"The families start to ask us, you need to do other things because my kids want to stay here," Arndt said.

Today, its programs reach children and adults through music, dance, art, speech, special-needs services and sports.

"We think about our families, we think about our kids…we work with so much love," Arndt said.

For the families there, that love has made them feel seen, supported and celebrated.

"They believe in him, sometimes more than I do, which is amazing. I feel like they're family," Jenifer said.

House of Harmony is their nonprofit organization. The nonprofit is committed to providing access to music and arts education, offering community programs and outreach, supporting neurodivergent individuals through music therapy and creating inclusive and inspiring learning environments.

To get involved, donate or partner with House of Harmony, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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