Development concerns, gun safety drive discussion at Let's Hear It in Boca Raton

WPTV has been following development in the city for months as the rapid growth remains a primary concern for Boca Raton residents.

Sandy Silver lives off E. Boca Raton Road right next to where a 12-story hotel is proposed to be built.

"It's going to be horrific," Silver said.

WPTV investigative reporter Jamie Ostroff listened to Silver's concerns that the city has too many developments in the works that is going to create traffic troubles.

"There are too many projects going on that will diminish the quality of life in this city," Silver said. "It's aesthetically impactful."

As more people move to South Florida, safety concerns on the road are growing.

Charlotte Luster speaks to Jamie Ostroff at Let's Hear It

Charlotte Luster wants to see the local government be more strict with road law enforcement, especially after getting rear-ended three years ago. Luster said that despite the driver admitting to reckless driving, there were no repercussions.

After spending decades as an assistant principal for Broward County Schools, and during the time of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Katherine Donovan now spends her time advocating for gun safety. It alarms her how often she sees stories of children being harmed from guns that weren't properly locked away.

"Every time I see on the news a child getting a gun, it's not the child's fault," Donovan said.

Donovan showed WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache the lock box she uses for her guns, showing how simple it is to increase children's safety.

"My (guns) are locked up all the time," Donovan said. "Doing that will help solve the problem."

Katherine Donovan speaks to Zitlali Solache about gun safety

