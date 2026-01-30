Free boating safety classes to be offered for teens in Perry Cohen’s memory

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Starting in March, teens will have access to free boating safety classes thanks to a new partnership between Loggerhead Marinelife Center and the Perry J. Cohen Foundation.

Pamela Cohen's son, Perry Cohen, was 14 when he left the Jupiter Inlet for a day of boating and never returned.

"He loved coming (to Loggerhead)," Cohen said.

Now, the Perry J. Cohen Foundation, which was established by Perry's mother and his stepfather, is working to increase boater safety awareness through this new partnership.

“I always believed Perry’s life would matter, and he would change the world," Cohen said. "It’s our job to do it now for him."

Hannah Campbell, vice president of education at Loggerhead Marinelife Center, said the thorough course will bring confidence to teens who want to get into boating.

"They’re going to take those best practices they learned, and it’s going to feel like second nature," Campbell said.

The course begins with an introduction to boating fundamentals and maritime laws. Then, instruction on safety equipment, vessel operations, navigation, and more. Following classroom instruction, participants will apply their skills on the water at the Chapman School of Seamanship.

Upon completion, participants will meet the requirements to obtain a Boating Safety Education Identification Card, which is required to operate most powerboats in Florida.

“(Perry) would be really proud," Cohen said. “In order to keep his memory alive and his legacy alive, it’s what we do in our family daily, and to offer it to other families is really what his life was all about.”

The tragedy of the loss of Perry Cohen and Austin Stephanos are details in WPTV's 'Jupiter Lost Boys,' which aired on the 10th anniversary of the teens' disappearance.