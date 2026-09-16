Delray Beach homeowners may have to front thousands for mandatory pipe replacements

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is getting answers for Delray Beach residents who say a federally mandated pipe replacement project could leave them facing thousands of dollars in costs, with some homeowners still searching for clarity on how they'll pay for it.

A Delray Beach woman who brought her concerns directly to WPTV through the station's Let's Hear It community event says she could be on the hook for as much as $13,000 to replace water service lines on her property as part of a citywide infrastructure project.

Jayne Milner has lived in her Delray Beach home for about 30 years. She said she supports updating aging infrastructure but became concerned after learning homeowners may be responsible for replacing portions of service lines located on private property.

"This is the letter from the city of Delray Beach," Milner said, holding up the notice she received from the city.

Milner told WPTV she reached out to city officials after receiving the notification but was left with more questions than answers.

According to Milner, she was trying to understand not only who would pay for the work but also what financial assistance might be available.

"And they didn't really have any direct answers," she said.

Milner said she started gathering estimates from plumbers and was surprised by the cost.

"When I got some estimates, I didn't feel that great because it's kind of expensive," she said.

When asked about the estimates she received, Milner replied, "Let's say from $5,000 to $13,000 for different plumbers to replace the pipes."

She said the price tag was far more than she expected.

WPTV turned to the city of Delray Beach for answers and learned the project stems from new Environmental Protection Agency regulations known as the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements, which require water utilities across the country to identify and replace certain types of water service lines that could potentially contribute to lead exposure.

According to information provided by the city, approximately 2,100 city-owned service lines and about 3,000 customer-owned service lines may ultimately require replacement. The city says those figures are still being verified.

A service line is the pipe that brings water from the city's water main to a home or business. Generally, the city owns the portion between the water main and the water meter, while property owners are responsible for the portion between the meter and the building.

The city says if a customer-owned service line falls under the federal replacement requirements, the homeowner will be required to replace that section.

For Milner, the uncertainty has been frustrating.

"I was hoping that something would happen, but nothing. I haven't heard anything, so I thought, well, maybe I'll come here and talk about it and then we can get some more information," she said at our Let's Hear It event.

She believes many of her neighbors share the same concerns.

"I feel that since they are replacing (the pipes) they should offer some kind of assistance. I talked to my neighbors, and they thought that was too expensive for them to be putting out, but we have a lot of retirees and working people, and they felt that it was a bit too much of a burden," Milner said.

Milner lives in a neighborhood with more than 200 homes and worries many residents may struggle to absorb the cost.

"Well, I don't know really what the solution is except for to get some kind of assistance because it is a lot and if they're going to be replacing throughout the city, I think they should have some kind of budget requirement," Milner added.

The city told WPTV it is currently exploring potential funding options, including federal and state grants, low-interest loans, cost-sharing programs, rebates and other forms of financial assistance. However, no assistance program has been finalized.

Milner said she also wants more information about how the project will affect residents moving forward.

"Just how long it's going to last and when are they going to start and what kind of impact it's going to have on our individual homes," she said.

Milner also wants to know what happens if homeowners cannot afford the work.

"Yes, and also what would be the problem if we didn't replace them," she said.

The city says affected property owners will receive direct notification if their service line requires replacement. Residents will also receive information about timelines, requirements and any financial assistance programs that become available.

The EPA's regulations take effect Nov. 1, 2027, and replacement programs are generally required to be completed by Dec. 31, 2037. The city says work will be completed in phases over several years and residents will receive advance notice before construction begins in their neighborhoods.

The city also says property owners who do not complete a required replacement will be given notice and an opportunity to comply before any enforcement action is considered.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.