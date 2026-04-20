Connect with WPTV during our Let's Hear It meetup in Vero Beach on April 24

VERO BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is connecting with you in your community!

Come out and see us at our next Let's Hear It meet up on Friday, April 24, to share your story and tell us what's happening in your neighborhood.

We'll be at the Indian River Citrus Museum in Vero Beach from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Connect with WPTV in Vero Beach on April 24

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.