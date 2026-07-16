Connect with WPTV during our Let's Hear It meetup in Delray Beach on July 22

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is connecting with you in your community!

Come out and see us at our next Let's Hear It meet-up on Wednesday, July 22, in Delray Beach to share your story and tell us what's happening in your neighborhood.

We'll be at the Cornell Art Museum, located at 51 N. Swinton Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

We want to hear the stories that matter most to you — and work together toward solutions.

Come out, make your voice heard!

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.