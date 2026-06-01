Connect with WPTV during our Let's Hear It meetup in Belle Glade on Monday, June 15

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — WPTV is connecting with you in your community!

Every month, WPTV makes time to be in the community, actively listening to your stories.

Come out and see us at our next Let's Hear It meet-up on Monday, June 15, in Belle Glade.

RELATED: Check out more "Let's Hear It" coverage

We'll be at the Belle Glade Library from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The library is located at 725 Northwest Fourth Street in Belle Glade.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.