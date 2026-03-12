BOCA RATON, Fla. — Founded in Boca Raton in 2017, 4Ocean, popular for its bracelets and other merchandise made out of recycled materials, continues to make great strides for the health of our oceans.

WATCH:

Boca Raton company 4Ocean reaches major milestone in ocean conservation

At a recent WPTV Let's Hear It event, Melinda Grenz with the 4Ocean Foundation spoke with anchor Ashley Glass about a major milestone the non-profit reached.

"We have removed 50 million pounds of plastic and trash from our oceans, rivers and coastlines worldwide," Grenz said.

For perspective, Grenz explained that the amount of plastic is the equivalent of several Eiffel Towers.

The 4Ocean team recently celebrated the massive removal of ocean plastic with many community partners, businesses and individuals who helped reach that accomplishment.

“Not a lot of people realize that the health of our oceans impacts every living being on this planet,' Grenz said. "Single-use plastics are a major global issue."

Grenz suggested several ways to be part of the solution and further their mission, like avoiding all single-use plastic items like water bottles and cutlery.

