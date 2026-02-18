Violent crime, speed limit concerns discussed at Let's Hear It in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Let's Hear It, Port St. Lucie! We are at the Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens until 6 p.m. today.

WPTV investigative reporter Kate Hussey spoke with Fort Pierce resident Lee Davis on violent crime in his area. He wants WPTV to press answers from the city's new police chief on what's being done to decrease these shootings.

Davis showed that he gets multiple alerts on his phone each week of crime within miles of his home.

"I think the shootings have gone unnoticed," Davis said. "It's just another day in Fort Pierce."

WPTV Lee Davis speaks to Kate Hussey at Let's Hear It.

Joe Beert is a resident at the town of Ocean Breeze in Jensen Beach, and spoke to WPTV anchor Ashley Glass about his concerns about where his taxes are going.

Beert says he pays taxes to the town of Ocean Breeze, but the town itself doesn't provide any services besides a building department.

WPTV Ashley Glass speaks to Joe Beert at Let's Hear It

Traffic concerns are often discussed in Port St. Lucie, and with increasing development in the area, it's hard to feel like there's a solution to the increase of cars on the roadway.

"I'm sorry I ever moved to Port St. Lucie," Robert Ernst told reporter Tyler Hatfield. "When I first moved here it seemed nice, but it has turned into build, build, build, whether we want it or not."

Ernst lives one block south of Port St. Lucie Boulevard and consistently sees speeding drivers in his area.

WPTV Robert Ernst talks to Tyler Hatfield about traffic issues in Port St. Lucie.

"I never see anyone pulled over. Why?" Ernst said. "The job of the county is to keep people safe."

Melinda Grenz with the 4Ocean Charitable Foundation spoke about the ongoing efforts to clean the ocean and the importance of focusing on the health of the ocean to prevent microplastics from ending up in our food.

WPTV Ashley Glass speaks with Melinda Grenz with the 4Ocean Foundation.

Vincent Trapani raised concerns to WPTV investigative reporter Kate Hussey about the C-24 Canal boat ramp. He wishes there were a more consistent schedule for when the gate to the ramp opens and closes.

Praticia Stellatos lives in a Port St. Lucie neighborhood and says that although the speed limit is 25 mph, she sees a lot of drivers speeding down her road. She would like to see speed bumps on her street along with increased police presence.

