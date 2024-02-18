Final day of ArtiGras, Taste of Little Italy canceled amid inclement weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The final day of two outdoor festivals has been canceled because of inclement weather.

Both the Taste of Little Italy in Port St. Lucie and ArtiGras in Palm Beach Gardens were scrapped Sunday.

"We have concluded it is in the best interest of public safety and the safety of our vendors, sponsors and staff that has led us to this decision due to the inclement weather," Taste of Little Italy President Jerry Somma said in a statement Sunday morning.

The Taste of Little Italy is a free, three-day street festival in Tradition Square celebrating Italian heritage and culture.

Jennifer Sardone-Shiner, a spokeswoman for the event, said although the festival is free, anyone who purchased VIP seating will be refunded.

In its 17-year history, the Taste of Little Italy has changed dates, moving from January to February.

"These February dates have really worked out well," she told WPTV. "It hasn't been an issue."

But Sardone-Shiner said the festival will return "bigger and better" next year during the same weekend.

Farther south in Palm Beach Gardens, the annual ArtiGras art festival was canceled Sunday.

"We have determined that this is in the best interest of public safety and the safety of our artists," a statement on its website said.

The city of West Palm Beach also canceled its "Sunday on the Waterfront" concert series.