Help for those impacted by Hurricane Ida

South Florida was fortunate enough to avoid the wrath of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall Sunday in Louisiana as a powerful Category 4 storm, but South Floridians know all too well the devastation that can be left behind.

Ida was one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the U.S., joining the ranks of Hurricane Andrew, which battered South Florida in 1992, and Hurricane Katrina, which caused more than 1,800 deaths and $125 billion in damage in and around New Orleans in 2005.

There are several national and regional organizations that are providing assistance to the people of Louisiana.

The Better Business Bureau offers a tool that can help people research groups before donating to them.

Steve Helber/AP Flooded streets are shown in the Spring Meadow subdivision in LaPlace, La., after Hurricane Ida moved through Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Hard-hit LaPlace is squeezed between the Mississippi River and Lake Pontchartrain.

Below are some organizations that will be assisting Ida victims:

The American Red Cross is accepting donations as it provides shelter and necessities to people displaced by Ida. Donations to the Red Cross enable the organization to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from the disaster.



The United Way of Southeast Louisiana is accepting donations to help victims of Ida. The organization says the funds help families get back in their homes, rebuild schools and businesses, and give vulnerable communities the care they need.



The Salvation Army says its network of trained disaster staff and volunteers are on the ground across the Gulf Coast to help provide food, clothing, clean-up kits and emotional support to those affected by the storm.



Americares says its emergency response team has deployed to the Gulf Coast to respond to the Ida aftermath. Donations to its disaster relief fund will support the organization's response to storms like Ida, the group says.

Groups helping animals

Since humans aren't the only ones affected by Hurricane Ida, there are multiple organizations that provide help for animals. These organizations are all accepting donations: