When a military family losses a family member in active duty, it can leave the family devastated. grieving from the loss and planning for the future-- what about if a child wants to attend college.

"Children of Fallen Patriots helps kids across the country afford to go to college. The founders of the organization say they have provided hundreds of military children from all military branches scholarships. Cynthia Kim is the organization’s co-founder. "We help them go to college, basically and we also do other support. We help them with their resumes and interview skills, help them find jobs". Olivia Snow is a scholarship recipient who is now in law school.

"Not only did they help me financially, but like Ms. Kim helped me a lot with my network, so she actually wrote my recommendation letter for law school. I had two legal internships."

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundations has 25 scholars from Palm Beach County or going to school in Palm Beach County and to date, Children of Fallen Patriots has provided approximately $309 thousand in support to students here. Additionally, the organization estimates they will be supporting 149 Gold Star scholars going to college or trade school in Florida in 2025.

For more information, check out https://www.fallenpatriots.org