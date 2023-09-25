Chiefs players, coach react to Taylor Swift at game in Kansas City

Taylor Swift basically broke the internet when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday amid rumors that she may be dating the team's tight end Travis Kelce.

The pop star's presence was felt by fans, viewers, and pretty much anyone scrolling online as clips flooded social media and her attendance became the top trending search on Google.

And while the Chiefs certainly had their heads in the game as they defeated the Chicago Bears in a 41 to 10 victory, they were still very much aware of a special fan in the stands.

"I heard she was in the house. I felt a little bit of pressure," Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters after the game.

Mahomes knew he had to get the ball to Kelce, who he said always gets creative with routes to find a way into the endzone. Kelce went on to do just that when he scored a touchdown in front of Swift, who watched the game from his glass-enclosed suite with his mom. She was seen cheering and yelling alongside his mother after the big score.

"I think he wanted to get in the endzone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to," Mahomes said.

Loving him was red, it seems, as Tay sported the team color along with her signature red lip.

Kelce has made a few grand gestures to get Swift's attention and invite her to his game. But if you ask Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, it's all because of him.

"You know what, I've met her before," the coach said. "I set them up," Reid said as reporters laughed.

The official Twitter account for New Heights, a podcast hosted by Travis and his brother Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, also poked fun at the matter.

"Gotta love when Mama Kelce brings her friends to the game," the show wrote on X, accompanied by a video of Swift cheering with mom Donna Kelce.

Videos making rounds on social media showed Taylor cheering at various parts of the game, and she was even spotted cleaning up empty cups in the suite.

Rumors of Travis and Tay first started swirling when the footballer attended her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. The singer performed on familiar territory at the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet — which are popularly traded at her shows — with his phone number on it. But as the Kelce brothers joked about on their podcast, he was blocked from meeting her because she wasn't allowing visitors backstage before her shows.

Fast forward to an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," and Kelce said he extended an invite to Swift.

"I threw the ball in her court and told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit," Kelce said.

Looks like the music icon was swift to accept.

Kelce did not sit for any post-game interviews, but he and Swift were seen leaving the stadium together.

"Entertainment Tonight" reported that Kelce rented out a restaurant for a private party following the team's win.

"The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted," a witness told ET.

