Cheese recall expands to include 4 Trader Joe's products

The recent recall involving cotija cheese and queso fresco has grown in recent days as several companies say they used potentially contaminated cheeses in their products.

Among the new products under recall are four products sold by Trader Joe's that use cotija cheese. They are:

- Chicken Enchiladas Verde (SKU 58292)

- Cilantro Salad Dressing (SKU 36420)

- Elote Chopped Salad Kit (SKU 74768)

- Southwest Salad (SKU 56077)

Rojo’s has also recalled its black bean six-layer dip. HEB said it is recalling its Cilantro Cotija Dressing. Don Pancho has also recalled several taco kits.

A full list of products added to the recall is available on the FDA's website.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have 26 illnesses and two deaths potentially tied to the recalled cheeses.

The CDC said these products were potentially contaminated with listeria.

Listeria symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated food, but they may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after. Mild symptoms may include a fever, muscle aches, nausea, tiredness, vomiting and diarrhea.

More severe cases may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

Consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers for any of the products listed and get rid of them. Since listeria can survive in the refrigerator and easily spread to other foods and surfaces, make sure you thoroughly clean any surface the contaminated product touched.

This outbreak was investigated twice before by the CDC, in 2017 and 2021, but there was not enough data to identify a source until this most recent investigation, the agency said.

A sample of “Rizo Bros Aged Cotija” tested positive for listeria during sampling conducted by the Hawaii State Department of Health’s Food and Drug Branch last month, prompting the CDC and FDA to reopen the investigation.

