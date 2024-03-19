Casino.org wants someone to earn $3,000 for visiting 75 casinos in 24 hours

If you’ve ever wanted to break a Guinness world record, here’s a fun one to try!

Casino.org is looking for someone to break the Guinness World Record for most casinos visited in 24 hours. The chosen applicant will get an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas and — if you break the record — an extra $3,000 cash prize.

To enter, just head to Casino.org’s website and submit a short essay (around 300 words) or video (less than 2 minutes long) explaining why you should be chosen. If you win, you’ll head to Vegas for three days and attempt to break the record. You’ll take photos along the way and submit them when you’re done.

Flights, accommodation and travel expenses will be paid for the winner, along with $750 in cash to cover bets made at each casino. While you can spend more if you wish, that is enough for $10 per casino, as you’ll be attempting to go to at least 75 different casinos.

AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

The current record of 74 casino visits in 24 hours was set by Kimo Ah Yun and Gary Meyer in Sin City in October 2017. The two actually tried for the record in 2015, but added five more to finally beat it two years later.

If you want to follow in their footsteps, you may need to prepare for 26 miles of walking and six hours of bus riding. The record-holders told Marquette Wire (they work at Marquette University) that it was almost like an art form planning around bus schedules and casino open hours. They completed the feat in 22.5 hours.

If your goal is to visit at least 75 casinos, you’ll need to visit three or four per hour — if you don’t plan on sleeping. If you do want to get some shut-eye, you’ll need to be even more strategic so that you can make bets at four or five casinos every hour. Fortunately, Vegas is a city that never sleeps.

Don’t forget to collect “evidence” about your bet at each casino, such as betting slips, receipts or chips.

Think you have what it takes? You have until April 9 to submit your application.

