Buy A Huge Retro Pink Limo Float At Sam’s Club

If you’re ready to shake off your winter blues and look ahead to the summer, Sam’s Club is already offering up the perfect warm-weather accessory: a giant retro pink limo float perfect for lounging on under the sun.

The Member’s Mark Retro Pink Limo Island holds six people and comes equipped with six cup holders and two built-in coolers, so you can spend all day on the lake and still keep your drinks cold. Priced at $199.98, it is made with heavy-gauge PVC and has heavy-duty handles and a built-in boarding platform.

This is not the only giant pool float Sam’s Club has had on offer. In the past, they’ve had everything from unicorns and flamingos to a 9-foot-tall swan.

This year, they are still offering some of their popular floats from last summer, including an 18-foot airplane, floating beer pong table and a floating picnic table that seats four to five people and holds up to 600 pounds.

If you don’t need such a large float, Sam’s Club also has several smaller — but still adorable — floats you can pick up instead. The smaller floats will still work perfectly for a day out on the lake, but they’ll also fit in a pool.

All priced at $14.98, the floats come in two shapes. Tube floats are available in four styles — unicorn, shark, crab and toucan — while mesh ride-on floats come in a whopping 12 different animals. They hold up to 200 pounds and you can choose from a unicorn, dragon, seahorse, walrus, narwhal, clownfish and more.

If you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership, the brand Funboy has tons of fun pool floats you can order right online, like this golf cart with a removable sunshade or this pink retro convertible, which looks similar to the Sam’s Club limo float but is made for two people.

Float season is coming our way! Are you looking forward to grabbing some pool floats and heading out on the water this summer?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.