These are the 10 highest-paying AI-proof jobs, report says

If you're worried artificial intelligence will replace you, a new report from ResumeGenius might be of interest. The report ranks the 10 highest-paying positions that are highly unlikely to be replaced by AI.

All 10 positions carry a median salary of at least $78,100, and are considered "growing."

The report indicates that physical assistant is the No. 1 job for those looking for something high-paying that is unlikely to be replaced by AI. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the median salary in the field is over $130,000. The number of physician assistants is expected to increase by 33% from 2023 through 2033.

ResumeGenius claims there is a 0% of AI job takeover risk for physician assistants.

Similarly, nurse practitioners have a 0% of AI job takeover. Federal stats show median incomes in the field exceed $129,000 and positions are expected to grow by 38% between 2023 and 2033.

Among the top 10 jobs, only medical and health services managers do not need an advanced degree. The position, which normally requires a bachelor's degree, has a median salary of over $110,000. The position has a 16.3% chance of AI takeover and is expected to grow by 28% between 2023-2033.

Here is a look at the top 10 AI-proof jobs, according to the study:



Physician assistants Nurse practitioners Veterinarians Medical and health services managers Physical therapists Occupational therapists Speech-language pathologists Audiologists Epidemiologists Orthotists and prosthetists

To develop the list, ResumeGenius said it used three criteria: A minimum U.S. median annual salary of $48,060, an estimated job growth rate of over 10% for the 2022–2032 period, and a less than 20% risk of automation.

The report says that many of these positions are AI-proof because of the soft skills and emotional intelligence needed to do the work.

For jobs not listed, the report does not suggest people should fear AI. The report suggests workers should learn how to use AI to their advantage.

"Experts agree that AI will likely create more jobs than it eliminates," ResumeGenius' report says. "At the same time, the ability to continuously adapt and develop new skills will be crucial to success in the job market of the future."