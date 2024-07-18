Rite Aid says hackers gained access to customers' personal information

Rite Aid announced that some of its customers might have had their personal information compromised in a security incident.

The pharmacy chain said, "An unknown third party impersonated a company employee to compromise their business credentials and gain access to certain business systems." Rite Aid said it was able to shut off access to the hacker within 12 hours of learning of the incident on June 6.

Customers who shopped at Rite Aid between June 6, 2017, and July 30, 2018, may have had their name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number compromised, Rite Aid said. The company added that no Social Security numbers were included in the breach.

Rite Aid said law enforcement has been contacted.

RELATED STORY | Rite Aid files for bankruptcy, plans to close some stores

Affected customers should receive a letter in the mail, the company said. Customers can also contact 866-810-8094 during business hours to find out if they were part of the breach.

The Federal Trade Commission recently adopted a rule that requires companies to disclose data breaches to customers within 30 days of finding out.

Rite Aid has been struggling to keep its stores open. Earlier this year, Rite Aid announced it was closing locations in Ohio and Michigan while shuttering operations at a Michigan-based distribution center.

Rite Aid has closed more than half of its locations over the last decade.