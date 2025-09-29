McDonald's Monopoly game returns after 10 years with $1 million grand prize

McDonald's is bringing back its popular Monopoly game for U.S. customers, marking the return of a promotion that hasn't been seen in the country for more than a decade.

The fast food giant announced that McDonald's Monopoly will return to the U.S. on Oct. 6.

The interactive promotion, based on the classic Hasbro board game, originally made its debut with McDonald's in 1987.

This year's game offers significant prizes beyond the traditional free food items. Customers can compete for 1 million American Airlines miles, a Jeep Grand Cherokee and the grand prize of $1 million in cash.

The new version introduces a modern twist to the familiar format. Game pieces will now be scanned directly into the McDonald's app for redemption, replacing the traditional physical collection method.

"All you have to do is order your faves from the MONOPOLY at McDonald’s menu, then peel and play — using the app to collect your property pieces and redeem any prizes you win — like dream vacations, a new ride, and more," said Hasbro in a statement.

The Monopoly promotion was last offered in the U.S. in 2014, making this comeback particularly notable for longtime McDonald's customers who remember the game's previous popularity.

