Bridge at Yellowstone River collapses, sending train into waters below

A bridge that sits over the Yellowstone River in Montana has collapsed, sending a freight train into the waters below.

The incident occurred at Twin Bridges Road at Reed Point, which has been shut down until further notice, according to police.

"The bridge collapsed and there are multiple rail cars in the Yellowstone River," the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The Stillwater River remains closed from the White Bird Fishing Access Site to the confluence with the Yellowstone River.

The train had been carrying asphalt and sulfur, said David Stamey, Stillwater County's chief of emergency services, according to the Associated Press.

An AP reporter noticed a yellow substance coming from some of the train cars, but Stamey said there was no immediate danger to the crews on site, adding that the hazardous material was being diluted by the river.

The cause of the derailment has not yet been determined.

Stillwater County Emergency Services, Sheriff's Office, Commissioners, Columbus Fire & Rescue are on scene, in addition to Montana Rail Link and other state agencies, police said. Authorities are coordinating efforts with federal response agencies.

Unified Command is working on determining the best steps for a resolution, according to police.

