Black Friday deals under $100 that are excellent gifts for everyone on your list

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

You might still have Thanksgiving leftovers to put away, but the Black Friday deals are already rolling in at major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Lowe’s, Target and many more retailers who are eager to get folks shopping for holiday gifts earlier than ever this year.

Even if you’re working with a tight budget this year, Black Friday brings some affordable gift options for all the people in your life. Here are some super sweet ones for her, for him, for kids, for the home and for anyone else who rates a spot on your Christmas list.

Jump To: Gifts For Her | Gifts For Him | Gifts For Kids | Gifts For The Home | Gifts For Anyone

Deals For Her

Target

Whether you’re shopping for a sister, a wife or a friend, you simply can’t go wrong with silky soft PJ’s. These are comfy enough to sleep in and stylish enough to be seen in. Plus, they come in six sizes and a dozen colors, and with the Black Friday sale, they’re 25% off.

$34 (was $45) at Target

Deals For Him

This slim, foldable wallet would be perfect for a guy with classic style. Made of lightweight, genuine leather, it will slip easily into a back pocket. But it has room for eight cards, a long pocket for cash and a flip ID window. There’s no need to admit you paid less than half-price for this high-quality item! Either way, he’s worth it!

$25 (was $60) at Amazon

Deals For Kids

Walmart

Give the preschooler in your life a gift that doesn’t require batteries, a charger or a screen. In fact, how about some good, old-fashioned building blocks? This set has 100 blocks in four colors and is made by Melissa & Doug, a company dedicated to producing painted wood toys without heavy metals, lead or phthalates. Buy it now and you’ll snap it up for nearly one third of its original price.

$18 (was $28) at Walmart $18 (was $28) at Amazon

Deals For The Home

Amazon

This space-saving, K-cup coffee maker is only eight inches wide, so even the tiny apartment dweller in your life can probably find a spot for it. It’s fast, too. Just add a pod of your choice, pick a cup brew size, and hit “brew.” Voila! You’ll have your morning coffee in under a minute. Best of all, buying it with this Black Friday deal means getting it for half price. Keep in mind that the special pricing is only on select colors.

$50 (was $100) at Amazon $50 (was $89) at Walmart

Deals For Anyone On Your List

We can’t all live on a farm or in a warm and sunny climate, but anyone can grow a countertop garden. And this one doesn’t require sun or soil! If you know someone who might like to grow their own herbs or flowers, this indoor hydroponic gardening system might be the perfect present. It comes with a 20W LED light (that mimics natural sunlight), a water bowl (with a control panel that reminds you when it’s time to add water) and a growing deck (where the magic happens). Your gift recipient will also get a starter herb seed kit that includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint.

$80 (was $165) at Amazon

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.