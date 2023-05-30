Biden and McCarthy's debt limit deal faces first critical test

Six days and counting before the U.S. government will not have enough money to pay its bills.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are attempting to marshal support for the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which will raise the debt ceiling and cut spending.

Lawmakers are heading back to D.C. after the holiday weekend, and they'll have to hit the ground running to get a deal on the debt ceiling passed.

President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy reached a deal to raise the debt limit over the weekend, but lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are taking issue with the legislation, so it's hardly a done deal. Nevertheless, President Biden is confident a deal will be reached by June 5.

"Look, you know, I never say I'm confident what the Congress is going to do, but I feel very good about it. I've spoken to a number of the members. I spoke to McConnell; I spoke to a whole bunch of people. And it feels good," President Biden told reporters Monday.

The bill will get its first real test Tuesday afternoon, when the House Rules Committee meets to go over the bill before a potential full House vote Wednesday.

But McCarthy acknowledges that the compromise with the president "doesn't get everything everybody wanted," as he will have to rely on an equally divided House.

"This is the biggest set of spending cuts and substantial change from the spending of the last two years for this administration," McCarthy said Sunday.

If a deal doesn't happen in the next week or so, the U.S. could default on its debt, potentially triggering economic devastation both in the country and around the globe.

