Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to top country albums chart

Beyoncé's new album "Act ll: Cowboy Carter" is proving that she really is the "it girl" of the moment.

Nearly two weeks after the Mar. 29 release, the album is making history, and Beyoncé is now the first Black woman to debut at number one on the Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. Additionally, three songs from the album are in the top three on the Hot Country Songs chart, according to Billboard.

“Texas Hold ’Em” reached the top of the list in the country charts in February, way before the album was released, and now has over 26 million streams.

And the hits don't stop there.

Billboard says "Cowboy Carter" also has the most sales for an album so far in 2024, and it's also earned Beyoncé her biggest streaming week ever.

The 27-track album features Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Post Malone, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy and many more well-known and amazing artists.

According to Beyoncé, "Cowboy Carter" was a 5-year project that "was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed … and it was very clear that I wasn’t." She further states that she decided to dive deep and study country music's rich history, which has strong Black roots, to boost those voices in the industry.

SEE MORE: How Beyoncé's cross-genre album opened doors for Black country artists

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com