This wood-burning chiminea fire pit is on sale for just $117 at Walmart

At the end of a long day, there’s nothing like sitting outside and enjoying a beautiful evening with family and friends. The perfect finishing touch for a fun evening is to sit around a fire pit, laughing and appreciating the great outdoors.

If you’re looking to pick up a fire pit for a reasonable price, we found one on sale at Walmart that is not only a great deal but has style as well. This fire pit will give your backyard a touch of elegance.

The Better Homes & Gardens Wood-Burning Copper Chiminea Fire Pit is currently on sale at Walmart for only $117, which means you’ll save $93.22 (44%) off the regular retail price of $210.22. This is an online-only price with free pickup at your local store, or it can be shipped to your home (a fee may apply for shipping).

Walmart sale prices change frequently and often without notice, so if you want to pick up this beautiful fire pit, get it in your cart right now.

This copper fire pit is shaped like a chiminea, which is a terracotta outdoor fireplace. It is constructed with copper and mild steel to ensure durability for wood burning.

The set comes with the chiminea fire pit, a bowl and stand, a spark cap, a mesh cover, two wood grates, a protective cover, and a lid lifter. When put together, the fire pit stands just over 3 feet tall.

All you need to provide for a lovely evening under the stars is some wood for the fire, some blankets and chairs to sit around the fire, and maybe some refreshments.

