The Best Pet Vacuums That Won’t Break The Bank, According To Experts

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When you first met your furry friend, it was love at first sight. You played, you bonded, and from then on, your life was forever changed. Now, however, you’re faced with a dilemma: Your home is covered in your beloved animal’s fur, and it’s time to buy a pet vacuum. But do pet vacuums actually work? And which can handle the most fur? Woof, is this going to be expensive?

Jump To: Best Overall | Best Budget | Best Vacuum for Carpet | Best For Hardwood | Best That Also Mops | Best Lightweight | Best For Stairs | Best Dustbuster for Pets | Best For Fleas | Best Bagged Upright for Pet Hair

Fret not — Fido and Fluffy might shed like crazy, but we’re seasoned experts in both pet care and vacuum cleaners, and we’ve found the best affordable pet vacuums to clean up whatever they dish out with the help of four experts: a pet groomer, a vacuum cleaner store owner, a vacuum collector and refurbisher, and a pet rescue owner with six dogs. Your animal might be a full-time shedder, but these experienced professionals have armed us with recommendations to clean up all the hair clumps and cat litter your furbaby can kick around.

What To Look For

Power

When choosing a pet vacuum, the most important quality is the suction.

“You want something with a good motor,” said Joseph Callegari, owner of Mr. Vacuum Stores in Brooklyn, New York — a shop with more than 32 years of expertise.

Patricia Lynn Hough, owner of the non-profit animal rescue organization Rescue Dogs Rock NYC, agreed that power is paramount — but so is ease of use.

“I look for the most suction, and I look for something easy to carry around,” said Hough.

Maneuverability

It doesn’t matter if you’re living in a 400 square-foot apartment or sprawling ranch house — if you have pets, you don’t want to trip over your own feet every time you need to drag the vacuum out of the closet.

“When you have pets, you want convenience,” Hough said. “You don’t want to carry and lug around a huge, industrial kind of vacuum to get the job done. You just want to have something that is super high power.”

For this reason, Callegari said, many customers with mostly smooth floors are gravitating toward canister vacuums instead of uprights. The lightweight hoses make them easy to sneak into around all kinds of spaces, and the canisters are light enough to carry from room to room.

Cleanliness

Pets make enough messes on their own, and the last thing you want is a vacuum that creates even more chores. The definition of easy clean-up, however, might vary from person to person.

Especially for cleaning up after pets, vacuum collector and refurbisher Luke Gedhart argued, a bagged vacuum is best.

“The dust and everything goes into the bag, and then you can just throw it away,” he said.

Take note though: Those with respiratory issues like asthma will want to wear a mask while emptying bagless vacuums.

That said, bagless machines are more eco-friendly and, for many, more convenient — and Gedhart offered recommendations for a few of them alongside some bagged models.

A HEPA filter can also go a long way to keep the dander and dust that pets produce off your floors and out of the air, and so we’ve prioritized entries with superior filtration wherever possible.

Versatility

As pet owners know, the fluff tends to go everywhere — especially into hard-to-reach places like stairs, corners and underneath furniture. To truly conquer the mess, you’ll need a machine that can get into all of these spots and then some.

In addition to suction and convenience, Hough said she also recommends looking for vacuums with all the attachments you’ll need to clean every nook and cranny in your home. Canister vacuums can be great for this, as Callegari pointed out they tend to come with a better array of attachments, but Hough’s favorite is actually a convertible upright that lifts out of the base to become a canister vac — delivering the best of both worlds at a surprisingly low price. (You’ll find it on our list!)

Are pet vacuums different from regular vacuums?

“Technically, they really are not that much different,” said Gedhart. While some pet vacuums will come with a special pet hair tool, he said, “Usually, the basic attachments that come on most of the machines still will combat the pet hair.”

Is it worth getting a pet vacuum cleaner?

That depends on the features. As Gedhart pointed out the “pet vacuum” label is “more of a marketing thing than anything” on some machines, and in those cases, you’ll likely wind up paying more just for the name.

That said, Gedhart added, some pet vacuums do come with special features like charcoal filters to help mitigate pet odor — so it’s worth reading past the label to see what additional features the pet vacuum in question might include.

Are higher-end brands like Dyson and Miele worth it?

When it comes to Dyson, the question depends on whom you ask. While Callegari confirmed that both Dyson and Miele make machines that are worth their sticker price, our other experts were a little wary of Dyson.

Ani Corless, owner of the pet grooming company Luxury Groomer, said that in her experience, a Dyson vacuum mostly pushes dog fur around. Gedhart was similarly unimpressed and called the brand “more of a gimmick.”

In the case of Miele, however, our experts were unanimous in their praise. Corless confessed that pretty much all of her higher-end pet grooming clients own that machine, while Gedhart emphasized that with proper care, these vacuums should last a good 20 or 30 years. Callegari, too, was effusive in his praise.

What kind of pet vacuum is best for hardwood or carpet?

When buying a pet vacuum, it’s important to consider what surfaces you have in your home and choose a machine that prioritizes the appropriate tools.

If you’re dealing with mostly carpet and rugs, you’ll want a high-quality brush roll with lots of strong but gentle bristles that aren’t too spaced out. For tile and hardwood, meanwhile, you’ll want a vacuum with a good bare floor brush and wheels that won’t scuff.

If you’re planning to buy an upright vacuum to clean both smooth surfaces and carpets, make sure that it has two settings — one for carpet, in which the brush roll is spinning, and one for hardwood and tile, in which it stands still. (If the brush roll spins on bare floors, it flings the dust and fur around instead of allowing the vacuum to pull it up with suction.)

Our Recommendations for Best Pet Vacuums That Won’t Break The Bank

1. Best Overall — Miele Classic C1 Bagged Canister Vacuum

Amazon

$740 at Amazon $631 at Wayfair

Power: Corded, 1,200 watts (indicates power used, not suction) | Maneuverability: 6.1 lb, canister | Cleanliness: Bagged, HEPA compatible | Versatility: Good for all floor types

For those with the budget to think decades ahead, a Miele is worth the investment, according to our experts. There are more cost-effective models on the market, but we recommend this one for its pet-specific brush, which makes it a better match for pet hair on carpet compared to the base model, which some Amazon reviewers found doesn’t stand up to heavy carpeting.

“They’re made in Germany,” Callegari said. “That’s why they’re better.”

That said, if you’ve got allergies or respiratory issues, swap out the stock filter for a HEPA filter for even better air quality.

Pros : Long-lasting, Charcoal air filter for odor, Adjustable suction

: Long-lasting, Charcoal air filter for odor, Adjustable suction Cons: Expensive, HEPA filter not included

2. Best Budget — Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

Amazon

$185 at Amazon $200 at Kohl’s

Power: Corded, 1,200 watts (indicates power used, not suction) | Maneuverability: 15.96 lb, swivel steering | Cleanliness: HEPA filters, anti-allergen seal, bagless | Versatility: Converts from upright to handheld canister

Not only is this vacuum cost-effective — it’s also the top recommendation from animal rescue owner Hough, who lives with six dogs.

“The suction is great, and it’s the smaller, more compact one that has the canister that you can just unclip and empty,” she said.

The more bare-bones of Shark’s lift-away line, this powerful little vacuum can handily get any job done — whether you’re using it as an upright or detaching from the canister.

Pros : Lightweight, Cost-effective, Adaptable

: Lightweight, Cost-effective, Adaptable Cons: Suction too powerful for some Amazon reviewers, Comes with only two attachments, Cord too short for some

3. Best For Carpet — Kenmore Pet Friendly Lightweight Bagged Canister Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

$350 at Amazon $310 at Walmart

Power:Corded, 600 watts (indicates power used, not suction) | Maneuverability: 22.6 lb, canister | Cleanliness: Bagged, stocked with HEPA filter | Versatility: Great for hardwood and carpet

This was among Gedhart’s recommendations for mid-budget shoppers who want a quality machine but aren’t quite able to shell out for a Miele. The vacuum comes with several attachments, including a crevice tool and special Pet PowerMate brush, and like many of our top picks, it includes a HEPA filtration system. (The bagged design also ensures you won’t make a mess when it’s time to empty the tank.) The “POP-N-GO” bare floor brush installs quickly to tackle different surfaces with ease.

Sources

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.