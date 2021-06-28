Best Camping Journal 2021

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While some people feel that writing on paper is a lost art, it can be a relaxing, rewarding activity that offers many benefits. Campers, in particular, love recording details about their experiences. Imagine yourself relaxing by the fire pit, writing in your camp journal about the amazing wildlife you’ve seen or the fun you’ve had on your trip. Journaling is also a great way to pass the time as a passenger riding home from the campground.

Writing in camping journals is a great activity for all ages, too. Kids can jot down their impressions of the campground and record family memories. Their opinions are important and can also be extremely insightful. Children can also write down contact information for any new friends they meet (this is true for parents, too). Journaling can even become a family activity, done together after a meal or while driving.

Some of the best camping journals have prompts, which encourage you to enter campground names and specifics. These might include phone numbers, how to make reservations for a stay and what the weather was like. Others are more free-form, so you can let your imagination flow. Either way, the best camping journals can provide useful information for when the time comes to plan the next camping adventure.

Best Camping Journal

Price: $11.69

You’ll never forget the details of your camping experiences with one of the best camping journals available, The Camping Logbook (Camping Journal): Record Your Adventures. It has an eye-catching red and black cover and offers plenty of room to record close to 80 different camping experiences using a guided format.

Price: $21.82

Made from durable, thick cardboard, The Camper’s Journal has a template for you to enter the dates and locations of your trips, then fill in important details like the phone numbers and names of people that you met. You also get plenty of room for journal entries, so you can write to your heart’s content about the campgrounds’ good and bad points.

Price: $7.99

The paperback Family Camping Journal has 124 pages and a traditional cover — and it’s the perfect purchase for every member of your family. This great little log book, with space for weather notes, food memories and other details, is the perfect place to write down everything about your camping adventures.

Price: $19.95

Write it Down’s Camping, The Camper’s Journal in vibrant yellow is a spiral-bound, hardcover book with 200 sheets of recycled paper that allows you to reminisce about your time in the wild. Each page has prompts for you to complete, including details like campground names and locations, the dates of your trip and any friends you met. Plus, you also get wide lines for easy writing.

Price: $12.99

If you are detail-oriented and enjoy writing, this Camping Journal & RV Travel Logbook is the perfect place to record information about your travels. This paperback journal features check-off lists for campground details. Was it pet-friendly? Were there picnic tables? You can also jot down ratings for things like restrooms and make personal comments for future reference.

