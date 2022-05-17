Benefits Of Black Seed Oil Have Earned This Supplement A Loyal Following

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Used for thousands of years, black seed oil is derived from Nigella sativa, a flowering plant that’s native to Western Asia and the Mediterranean. You might already know black seed by other names such as black caraway, black cumin seed, fennel flower and seed of blessing. This superfood is high in antioxidants and is believed to be good for the lungs and hepatoprotective, which means it could help prevent damage to the liver because it’s rich in thymoquinone.

It’s available in both liquid and soft-gel capsule form, so you can enjoy the benefits of black seed oil by simply taking a daily supplement.

Black seed oil can be beneficial when ingested in small amounts, such as 1 teaspoon of oil per day or one gel capsule taken once or twice a day. Taking higher doses can be unsafe for some people, like pregnant women, anyone about to have surgery or those with bleeding disorders or kidney issues.

Adobe

Benefits Of Black Seed Oil

From boosting the immune system to lessening allergic reactions by acting as an antihistamine, there are many alleged benefits of black seed oil. It’s been touted for its healing properties in treating headaches, back pain, infections and inflammation, and it’s commonly used to help those with asthma, diabetes, eczema and high blood pressure.

This wonder seed is also thought to reduce acne, treat psoriasis and vitiligo, and reduce the risk of some cancers. Thanks to its dose of healthy “good” fats, like omega-6 and omega-9, it can help with hair growth, and may increase energy and improve moods.

As with any herbal supplement, side effects may occur, and it’s not recommended for everyone. There is not much scientific data on the effects of black seed oil, though some studies have shown that large quantities can cause toxicity and organ damage. In particular, black seed oil can have negative effects on your kidneys, so if you have any issues with your kidneys or a family history of kidney disease, you’ll probably want to steer clear of black seed oil. It can also interact with certain prescriptions (potentially including beta blockers), which is why it’s always best to talk to your physician before beginning any new supplement.

Curious to try it? Here are three top-rated black seed oil supplements available on Amazon, so you can find out the benefits of black seed oil for yourself.

Maju’s Black Seed Oil claims it’s the strongest and most palatable black seed oil available, with 3 to 4 times more thymoquinone than other brands. Although it’s possible to take it straight — some have even referred to it as “smooth and mild” — the company recommends beginners add it to their smoothies or tea. They even include a golden milk recipe that calls for mixing the oil with milk, turmeric, ginger and cinnamon.

This product has over 18,000 ratings with an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5. From improving skin to reducing inflammation and lessening body aches, the benefits of black seed oil are all over these reviews. Some say it helps regulate digestion, reduce blood pressure and improve sleep. You can find an 8-ounce bottle for $27.99 on Amazon.

This cold-pressed, vegan black seed oil by Heritage Store is certified organic and comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. The company claims that the oil can provide fuller hair, better digestion and radiant skin, while also improving heart and joint health. It has a solid average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5. One reviewer said it has made a “remarkable impact” on her life, calling it “phenomenal!” Another wrote that it improved their eczema right away, and several people claimed it “works well.” The 16-ounce bottle is available for $35.62 on Amazon.

Available in soft gel capsules, this black seed oil by Healths Harmony offers the benefits of ingesting the oil but through a convenient capsule with no unpleasant taste. Cold-pressed from seeds found in Turkey and Israel, the company says the oil is packed full of phytochemicals, flavonoids, alkaloids and essential fatty acids. It offers liver support and helps maintain joint health and flexibility.

This product is well-liked by consumers with 39,000 ratings averaging 4.5 stars out of 5. One person claimed it helped relieve their stomach and liver pain after taking it for just a week and another reviewer called it “God’s elixir,” saying that the supplement improved their energy levels, digestion and mood, and caused “a huge reduction in pain.” It’s available for $15.17 for a 60-day supply (at 2 capsules per day).

What do you think about black seed oil? Would you try this reportedly super supplement?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.