Bathroom essentials for your first home or apartment

When it comes to moving into your first home, it’s natural to let some things go to the wayside. After all, there are a ton of things to sort through. Pots and pans in the kitchen? Check. Bed in the bedroom? Check. But your shower and toilet are usually part of the purchase, so what more is there to do in the bathroom? A lot, actually!

Not only will you use your bathroom several times a day, but visitors will use it as well. From procuring the best soap dispenser to suit your needs to ensuring you always have enough toilet paper on hand, it can be incredibly useful to have your loo fully stocked so you and your guests are always prepared. Make sure you have everything on this list before you move in.

Medical Necessities

Adobe

Whether we like it or not, accidents happen. We get distracted while chopping vegetables for a salad and need a bandaid or burn ourselves taking something out of the oven. Having a well-stocked first aid kit is a must. When you wake up feeling under the weather, the last thing you’ll want to do is run to the store for a thermometer or Advil.

Cleaning Supplies

Keeping a bottle of glass cleaner for your mirror, disinfectant for your toilet and a tile cleaner for scrubbing your tub under your bathroom sink will save you time and energy. Having the caddy of cleaning agents within reach at all times makes it much easier to follow through with cleaning on a whim, which can keep your new bathroom looking tip-top!

Toilet Paper

Quite possibly the most important of all is to stock up on toilet paper. It’s truly the last thing you want to run out of. Store a few extra roles under the sink and the rest in a nearby linen closet.

Shower Curtain

Adobe

On move in day, you might already have a shower rod in your bathroom, but you’ll likely need a shower curtain, liner and hooks or rings to hang them unless your shower comes with a glass door enclosure. If you aren’t ready to commit to one because you’re unsure of what kind of color palette you want, simply pick up a clear or white liner. Plastic liners are the least expensive, but if you opt for a fabric shower liner, you can wash it, which can end up being a better value in the long run. Some people like choosing their shower curtain, bath and hand towels, and mat all at the same time for a cohesive look.

Soap Dispensers

The best soap dispenser will be leak-free and hold an ample amount of liquid soap. Use one near your sink for soap or add another for lotion. From classically designed to one featuring modern technology that dispenses through infrared sensors, when you choose wisely, your dispenser could last for ages.

Waste Basket

Adobe

Every bathroom needs a trash bin. Pick up a plain one at the dollar store or go for one with more personality. Some people prefer to use a can with a lid, which helps keep the eyesore of garbage away.

Wait On Storage Needs

When assessing your storage needs, you might want to hold off until you’ve lived in the home for several days. It can be hard to tell what kind of drawer dividers or under-the-sink drawers you’ll need, let alone the exact size. If you’re short on space, stackable containers you can fit under the sink can help you maximize space.

Now that you’ve got the basics covered, you just need to keep it clean and you’ll be good to go.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.