Audio leaked of Ted Cruz telling Fox News plans to steal 2020 election

Audio recordings have leaked of Republican Senator Ted Cruz and a Fox News host discussing his plans to challenge 2020 election results.

The tapes aired on MSNBC Tuesday night and were released by Abby Grossberg, a former Fox News producer-turned-whistleblower who has lawsuits filed against the network and former anchor Tucker Carlson. Grossberg has close to 100 audio recordings from her time at Fox News.

In one of the tapes released by Grossberg’s attorney, Cruz can be heard outlining plans to Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo to block President Biden’s victory.

"I think that the country deserves to have a credible assessment of these claims and what the evidence shows, and the mechanism to try to force that is denying certification on the 6th," Cruz said on tape.

On Grossberg’s secret recording, Cruz can be heard telling Bartiromo if Congress could deny certification of the electoral votes, then a commission would be appointed to investigate claims of voter fraud that the courts had already shot down. Cruz was one of 11 senators who objected to the certification of President Biden's victory on Jan. 6, 2021.

After the release of that audio, Cruz defended himself on Twitter, writing he made the exact same comments to Bartiromo on national television the next morning, and on the House floor four days later— basically claiming that the audio wasn't some sort of bombshell.

Grossberg was fired from Fox back in March shortly after filing a pair of lawsuits claiming the network and some of its employees, including Carlson, fostered a toxic work environment riddled with sexism and bullying. The former veteran producer told MSNBC Carlson made her life "a living hell." She also alleged producers on the show often made sexist and vulgar comments.

"Gradually, I was shut out of meetings. I was mocked. I was eventually demoted. That's how it played out for me. And it got worse, and it got worse, and it got worse every time I spoke out," Grossberg said on MSNBC.

Grossberg's attorney said she is at the center of the Fox-Dominion puzzle, and that she also secretly recorded former President Donald Trump's lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, and some other top Trump officials admitting to Fox that they had no evidence of the "big lie," or of election fraud after the 2020 presidential election. Some of those recordings reportedly factored into the network's decision to settle a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, which happened just days ago.

Grossberg's lawyer said the special counsel investigating Trump's alleged election meddling has since contacted them about obtaining the rest of her secret recordings.

