Attorneys suggest possible alibi defense for Bryan Kohberger

Lawyers representing Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, have indicated a potential alibi defense in the case.

In a court filing submitted Tuesday, the attorneys suggested that there might be evidence supporting the claim that he was elsewhere on the day of the incident.

However, the specific location or details of his potential alibi were not disclosed in the filing.

"A defendant’s denial of the charges against him does not constitute an alibi, but as soon as he offers evidence that he was at some place other than where the crime of which he is charged was committed, he is raising the alibi defense," the filing, which was obtained by CNN, states. "It is anticipated this evidence may be offered by way of cross-examination of witnesses produced by the State as well as calling expert witnesses."

Kohberger was indicted on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in relation to the stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin that occurred in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022.

A not-guilty plea has been entered on his behalf.

The trial is scheduled for October, when the defense is expected to present their case and address the possibility of an alibi for their client. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty, according to court documents.

