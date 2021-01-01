1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Live
Watch
Alerts
Live
Watch
0
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily Forecast
Hurricane Survival Guide
Hourly Forecast
Steve's Ride
UV Index
Live Interactive VIPIR Hurricane Map
Weather Cams
Weather Pilot 5
Hurricane Guide
News
Local News
State
National
World
Coronavirus
Crime
Political
To The Point
Investigations
America in Crisis
Inspiring South Florida
Protecting Paradise
Parkland Shooting
Good News
Space
Science Tech
Your Health Matters
Breast Cancer
Marijuana
Conquering Addiction
Espanol
Traffic
Chopper 5
Traffic On Twitter
Gas Prices
Gas Availability
Airports
Entertainment
TV Listings
Water Cooler
Horoscope
The List
Right This Minute
Me-TV
Taste and See South Florida
Deal of the Day
Wag Your Tail Wednesday
Life
Family
Education
Community Calendar
Simplemost
Sunshine Babies
Dirty Dining
Food News
Mr. Food Recipes
Sports
Honda Classic
NCAA Tournament
College Sports
FAU
Gators
Hurricanes
Seminoles
Dolphins
Football
Olympics
Surfing Blog
On The Water
The Rebound: South Florida
America in Crisis
Money
Money Headlines
Dont Waste Your Money
Recalls
Financial Fitness
Marketplace
Healthy At Home
Deal of the Day
Dream Homes
Take 5: Now You Know
In the Know
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Ageless Attitude
Ready, Set, Renovate
Buying Guide
Videos
WPTV Livestream Player
To the Point
WPTV on Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
Contests
Seen On 5
Share Your Story
Advertise
Jobs
Staff Bios
WHDT
Watch WPTV On All Your Devices
Support
RSS Feeds
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
AP - MARCIA DUNN
Social