Amtrak’s USA Rail Pass is just $299 right now

If you’ve always wanted to explore the country while traveling by train, now is a great time to start planning your 2023 trips. That’s because Amtrak is currently offering $200 off its popular USA Rail Pass, which can help you explore the nation without spending a fortune.

Right now, the pass is just $299, down from its usual $499 price.

But this deal won’t last long. You have until Jan. 20 to make the most of this rare offer.

“With the USA Rail Pass, customers can see the country and explore sights at more than 500 destinations using up to 10 travel segments over a 30-day period for less than $30 per ride,” per Amtrak.

A travel segment counts as anytime you board and disembark an Amtrak ride. If your ride has a connection, that will also count as a travel segment. Once you take your first ride, you have 30 days to use the rest of your rides.

If you are part of the Amtrak Guest Rewards program, you will receive two points for every dollar spent on your USA Rail Pass following your first travel segment. The membership also gets you other perks as you accumulate points, such as seat upgrades and companion coupons. You can sign up for the Amtrak Guest Rewards program online.

To use your USA Rail Pass, you need to book in coach class, which features reclining seats, picture windows, plenty of legroom and no middle seat. You cannot currently use your USA Rail Pass to upgrade to Business Class or a private room.

While there are no blackout dates or time restrictions for booking trips with your USA Rail Pass, there are a few Amtrak services for which the program is not applicable. This includes the Maple Leaf Amtrak Service in Canada and the Auto Train, which transports vehicles between Florida and Washington, D.C.

Even with these minor limitations, the USA Rail Pass may still be a good deal for you if you’re planning to travel a lot by train this year—or you’d like to.

“Travelers can jump-start the new year by planning a cross-country train adventure, hopping from town-to-town or simply spending a few extended weekends away from home,” per Amtrak. “Whether looking to discover hidden gems or visiting friends in the next city over, the USA Rail Pass makes it easy for customers to plan and use this year’s vacation days on more getaways.”

Even after this limited-time offer for the USA Rail Pass expires, there are still everyday discounts you can enjoy with Amtrak. Seniors, veterans and military personnel get 10% off, and kids under 12 are always 50% off. (Infants under 2 years old ride free.) Scope out even more Amtrak deals and discounts online.

