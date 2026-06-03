11 Palm Beach State College students transform 325 pounds of steel into 'Forged Freedom'

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — What started as a brainstorming session inside a welding lab has become a towering symbol of patriotism, perseverance and craftsmanship.

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Student team spends 350 hours building 'Forged Freedom' sculpture

A team of 11 welding students at Palm Beach State College spent more than 350 hours transforming 325 pounds of raw steel into a massive American bald eagle sculpture named "Forged Freedom," an entry in a statewide competition commemorating America's 250th anniversary.

Standing 7 feet, 7 inches tall and stretching 6 feet from wingtip to wingtip, the sculpture was unveiled on the college's Lake Worth campus this spring and is now competing against projects from schools across Florida.

"We did some brainstorming and we came up with this," said Todd Rowley, professor of Welding Technology at Palm Beach State College.

While Rowley helped guide the project, he says the work belongs entirely to his students.

"Everyone has a hand in it. I'm not allowed to touch it. I didn't touch a thing. I was able to guide them," Rowley said.

The project challenged students to apply real-world welding and fabrication skills on a large scale. Using plasma cutting and MIG welding techniques, they carefully assembled hundreds of pieces into a sculpture rich with symbolism.

At the top sits a bald eagle poised for flight, representing a nation that continues to move forward through challenges and change.

Beneath it, three steel I-beams rise from the ground in a tripod formation. The beams symbolize the three branches of government while also representing the nation's foundational ideals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Steel roses climb the structure's legs, their beauty contrasted by sharp thorns meant to represent the sacrifices made throughout American history.

"I guess the whole structure together we end up with a representation of America," Rowley said.

For the students who built it, creating that representation required patience, precision and countless hours of hands-on work.

"We had to hand-grind every single bit of polished metal to a near polish, or near mirror finish. We had to hand-cut each piece," said welding student Conner Sabatello. "The roses were difficult, a lot of heat, a lot of patience, and a lot of maneuverability to be able to bend and shape each one of those roses."

The sculpture is part of a competition hosted by the Florida Department of Education as part of the nation's semiquincentennial celebration. Winners are expected to be announced ahead of Independence Day.

But for many of the students, the project's success won't be measured by where it places in the competition.

Instead, they hope people who see it walk away with a deeper appreciation for the country it represents.

"Pride in their country, being able to look at the representation of what our country is," said student Timothy George.

Those interested in seeing "Forged Freedom" in person will have an opportunity to do so on July 4. The sculpture will be displayed at the Lake Pavilion on Flagler Drive during the annual 4th on Flagler celebration in West Palm Beach.