Palm Beach State College students forge steel eagle sculpture to mark America's 250th birthday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Students at Palm Beach State College created a 7-foot 7-inch eagle sculpture with a 6-foot wingspan as part of a statewide competition celebrating the nation's 250th birthday.

The school said 11 welding students at the college transformed 325 pounds of raw steel into the iconic symbol of America.

The sculpture, called "Forged Freedom," was created over three weeks, with the students spending more than 350 hours on the project.

It was unveiled on April 23 at Pruitt Plaza on the college's Lake Worth campus.

Palm Beach State College Eleven welding students at Palm Beach State College transformed 325 pounds of raw steel into an eagle sculpture with a 6-foot wingspan.

The sculpture was created for a welding and fabrication competition hosted by the Florida Department of Education to mark America's 250th birthday on July 4.

According to the school, students used plasma cutting and MIG welding techniques to construct the piece.

The steel eagle stands atop three beams arranged in a tripod — representing the three branches of government and the constitutional promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The beams rest on uneven ground, which symbolizes the nation's endurance through the Civil War, economic hardship and social upheaval.

Steel roses also climb the tripod's legs, their thorns signifying beauty forged through struggle.

"There's nothing better than our trades community doing work that applies to real-life skills," Kimberly Lea, dean of workforce education and development at Palm Beach State College, said in a statement. "But more than that, this is a testament to teamwork, collaboration and technical skills all coming together in a very beautiful way."

Winners of the statewide competition will be announced by the Florida commissioner of education ahead of July 4.