AI death calculator can predict when you'll die... with eerie accuracy

Artificial intelligence can help provide plenty of answers, even to things you may not want to know.

An AI death calculator can now tell you when you’ll die — and it’s eerily accurate.

The tool, called Life2vec, can predict life expectancy based on its study of data from 6 million Danish people. Findings were published in a study titled "Using sequences of life-events to predict human lives" in the journal Nature.

"We use the technology behind ChatGPT (something called transformer models) to analyze human lives by representing each person as the sequence of events that happens in their life," Sune Lehmann, a lead author in the study, told the New York Post.

Predictions are based on factors like income, profession, and medical records. The tool can also determine how much money you'll have when your time comes.

Researchers analyzed aspects of a person’s life story between 2008 and 2016, with the model seeking patterns in the data. Then, they used the algorithm to determine whether someone had died by 2020.

The Life2vec model made predictions with 78% accuracy.

Characteristics like higher income and holding a leadership role lead to longer lifespans, while habits like smoking can shorten it. The tool also takes into account things like exercise habits and mental health.

Aspects of someone’s life were given a code; for example, S52 indicates a forearm break, 072 indicates a postpartum hemorrhage and POS3513 means someone is a computer systems technician.

So far, Life2vec has been tested on a group of individuals between the ages of 35 and 65 in Denmark, half of whom have died.

The tool is not yet available to the public.

