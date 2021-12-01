Adele Will Start A Las Vegas Residency In 2022

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If Adele is on your list of performers you’d love to see live (and of course she is!), it’s time to start planning a trip to Las Vegas.

The superstar will officially begin a Vegas residency next year, performing on weekends starting in January and running through April at The Colosseum. You’ll want to start planning your travel immediately, though, because tickets go on sale soon, and they’re expected to be tough to get.

Adele announced the residency on Twitter, simply writing, “See you at Caesars in Vegasss.”

See you at Caesars in Vegasss pic.twitter.com/VngaofduHQ — Adele (@Adele) November 30, 2021

“Weekends with Adele” runs Jan. 21-April 16, 2022, with the singer performing two shows every weekend, one Friday night and one Saturday, both at 8 p.m.

The verified fan presale registration has already opened and ends on Thursday, Dec. 2. Ticketmaster will then open verified fan code distribution on Monday, Dec. 6, and verified fan presales on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Ticketmaster says they expect the demand for the tickets to exceed the number available, so if they sell out to verified fans, they will not be on sale for general audiences. For your best chance at getting a ticket, you should register as a verified fan.

The residency comes on the heels of Adele’s new album, “30,” which became the best-selling album of the year in just three days. The singer says the album, which was released following a concert special and interview with Oprah Winfrey, is about explaining her divorce to her 8-year-old son.

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness,” the singer told Vogue. “It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”

Following the residency, Adele will be performing two shows next July at Hyde Park in London. To no one’s surprise, tickets for those shows are already sold out.

The Colosseum has seen residencies by a handful of superstars including Aerosmith, Kelly Clarkson, The Jonas Brothers, Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga.

The Colosseum’s current resident performer is Usher, who has concert dates through Jan. 1. Tickets are still available for a handful of shows, including Christmas Eve, if you’ll be spending the holidays in Vegas.

Will you be heading to Las Vegas to see “Weekends with Adele”?

