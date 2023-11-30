Additional hostages could be released as Israel-Hamas truce extended

Hamas and Israel have agreed to extend their truce for a second time.

The deal, which was initially reached last Friday and extended on Monday, was set to run out at 7 a.m. local time on Thursday, but just minutes before it was set to expire, both sides decided to keep the temporary cease-fire in place for the next 20 hours.

Officials have not given details of the cease-fire or said how many hostages are expected to be released. In previous days, Hamas has released 10 hostages in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

There is hope that this second extension could mean there could be a longer cease-fire.

Hamas released 16 more hostages on Wednesday, bringing the total to about 100 in the last week. Among the latest batch released yesterday was a 49-year-old American Israeli citizen.

She is the second American freed by Hamas. At least eight other Americans remain in captivity. Nine Israelis, four Thai nationals and two people with dual citizenship in Israel and Russia were also released late Wednesday.

As part of the agreement, Israel has released more than 200 Palestinians who were being held in Israeli prisons. Thirty Palestinian women and children were released Wednesday, including a prominent Palestinian activist.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is back in Israel for the third time since the start of the war. He's expected to press Israeli leaders to dial back the military's bombardment of Gaza.

More than 5,000 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting, including some children. Some Democrats in Congress want to make additional military aid for Israel contingent on the country agreeing to limit civilian casualties.

Blinken said the U.S. would prefer a longer cease-fire.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces warned Gazans not to return to Northern Gaza during the cease-fire. IDF says the area remains a "war zone" and Gazans should remain in Southern Gaza.

