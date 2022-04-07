Add Ambiance To Your Yard With These Solar Light Sets That Don’t Need An Outlet

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking to add some ambiance to your yard, one of the best ways is with strategic lighting. If you don’t have an outlet near where you want to add the light, however, it can be a bit tricky.

Luckily, there are dozens of solar lights on the market that can add to the atmosphere and mood of your backyard or create some estra security in the front of your house or by the pool. You’ll find a plethora of solar lights that are perfect for all of your outdoor adventures in Amazon’s outdoor lighting section.

Most are priced at under $50 for a set and all are waterproof and designed to withstand the elements. They work by charging up during the day when the sun is shining and then turning on automatically at dusk. We’ve rounded up a handful of the lights you’ll find on Amazon that have a rating of 4 out of 5 stars or higher by customers who have used them in their own yards.

These waterproof solar-powered steps lights can be used on porch steps or a fence. Priced at $39 for an eight-pack, you can save 15% by clipping the coupon on the product’s page, which takes the price down to $33.14. They come with a 365-day guarantee, which means you can replace or return them for free for an entire year. Installation is easy, as you simply stick them where you want with double-sided tape. If you’re installing these on a surface like wood, drill two holes.

Over more than 4,000 reviews, 69% of customers gave the lights 5 out of 5 stars. They say the products are easy to install and that their motion detection works well. One reviewer even said they’re brighter than she thought they would be — after six months, they haven’t lost any of their luster and stay on all night.

Priced at $47.99, these Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered String Lights are currently 27% off, which makes them just $34.99. The string of 12 lights is 27 feet long and has a detachable solar panel with an on/off switch. The LED bulbs are made to last 20,000 hours and the solar panel has a 1,000-charge lifespan, which is around 2.5 years.

The bulbs are shatterproof and can withstand 50-mph winds plus rain and snow. The lights come with a full 2-year warranty. With 18,000+ reviews, they have a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

These gorgeous Lily Flowers Color Changing Solar Garden Lights come in a four-pack with two purple, one pink and one white, but cycle through seven different colors when lit up. They’re priced at $30, but you can save 6% by checking the coupon box on the product page.

The products are made of processed fabric and plastic with poseable stems and leaves. They are designed to hold up in outdoor weather, so even though they look delicate, you do not need to remove them in the wind or rain.

The flower lights have close to 8,000 reviews, with 73% of customers giving them a full five stars. Reviewers say they are easy to assemble, last a long time and look like real flowers. One reviewer called them “delightful,” writing, “They look whimsical during the day and make me smile, but at night they come on and are mesmerizing. The color changes are dramatic, fun to watch, and they are quite vibrant.”

This 12-pack of Solar Ground Lights is priced at $39, but if you don’t need 12, you can instead get an eight-pack for $28. While charging time will vary depending on the weather each day, the lights stay on for 8-10 hours at night. They are made of stainless steel and have six fixed screws, so they will hold up in heavy rain, snow, frost or sleet. They are also installed flush to the ground, so no one will trip over them. To install, simply turn on the switch and push the stake into the soil.

With more than 5,000 reviews, they have a rating of 4.4 out of five stars. Customers say they are easy to assemble and place, are worth the money and stay put.

This four-pack of Solar Lights 120 LEDs with Lights Reflector is priced at $36, but you can save $5 by checking the coupon box. That takes the price to $30.99, or about $7.75 per light.

They have three optional modes, including a security light mode that turns them on for 15 seconds when motion is detected; a permanent one that keeps them all night; and a smart brightness mode so they are on all night, but get brighter when they detect motion. With a whopping 28,545 reviews at press time, they have 4.5 out of 5 stars. About 73% of customers give them a full 5 stars.

With nearly 6,000 5-star reviews, this 12-pack of Solar Pathway Lights is priced at $24.64, which breaks down to just $2.05 per light. Suitable for outdoor use, the lights work in all kinds of weather and are waterproof, so you don’t need to remove them once winter hits.

The light is meant to be warm and gentle and they are designed for decoration, so they will not be overly bright. To install them, switch the power on, place the plastic cap onto the light section, and simply push the stake into soft soil.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.