WPTV News expands with more live local updates on your favorite streaming device

Newscast to be simulcast on South Florida's 9 from noon-4 p.m.
Remote pointing toward TVs
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jan 04, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is now streaming live local news updates and newscasts on your favorite device every weekday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Now you can connect to your community and stay ahead of the weather with the strength of WPTV News and WPTV First Alert Weather.

Chris Gilmore continues to anchor WPTV Today on 5 at 11 a.m.

WPTV News, anchored by Ashleigh Walters, can be seen weekdays from noon until 4 p.m. It will also be simulcast on South Florida's 9.

Then stick around for WPTV NewsChannel 5 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Janny Rodriguez will be joined by co-anchor Michael Williams for WPTV News at 7 p.m.

Get your local news on your schedule at your convenience.

Download the free WPTV app on your streaming device or connected TV. Click here to find the app that works for you.

