Steve Weagle says a final goodbye and looks back at 27 years at WPTV

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle signed off from his last broadcast on Friday, which has officially been proclaimed Steve Weagle Day.

WATCH: Weagle says goodbye

Surrounded by friends and colleagues, Weagle looked back on his 27 years at the station, keeping our community informed in the face of devastating storms.

"I was gonna retire four years ago and I just felt like I owed the viewers who have given so much to me over the years," he said. "We made a bond together through the hurricanes, especially. There's been a dozen incredible hurricanes here. And to have literally thousands of people come up to me and say, 'Your voice got me through the storm,' that means a lot."