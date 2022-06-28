Watch Now
About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Actions

Celebrate Independence Day with WPTV's 1-hour 'Fireworks Spectacular'

Watch live fireworks shows from Delray Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Wellington, Port St. Lucie
2022 'WPTV South Florida 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular'
WPTV
2022 'WPTV South Florida 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular'
Posted at 4:46 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 16:47:12-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Celebrate America's 246th birthday with WPTV's "South Florida 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular."

The best of South Florida fireworks will be on display during a one-hour television event on WHDT, WPTV.com and WPTV's streaming app.

You'll see fantastic fireworks shows from the ground and Chopper 5 in Delray Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Wellington and Port St. Lucie.

The fireworks extravaganza begins at 9 p.m. on July Fourth.

Watch the show on WHDT free over the air, cable or satellite dish. You can also watch from your favorite streaming device or connected TV with WPTV's streaming apps.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms