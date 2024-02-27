Were you charged for unwanted purchases in Fortnite? Apply for a refund now

Parents of kids who bought things on the popular Fortnite video game and Fortnite gamers who were charged for unwanted purchases still have time to apply for a refund.

Epic Games, the company responsible for Fortnite, agreed to pay a $245 million settlement related to in-game purchases, the Federal Trade Commission said. According to the FTC, the company charged parents and gamers of all ages for unwanted items and locked the accounts of customers who disputed wrongful charges with their credit card companies.

The deadline to submit a claim was originally Jan. 17 but it has been extended to Feb. 29.

To apply for a refund, click here.