Say ‘I do’ this summer at Loggerhead Marinelife Center

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — One lucky couple could win a free sustainable, luxury wedding this summer at Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

The sea turtle research, rehabilitation, education and conservation center announced the contest on Tuesday in a press release.

The winning couple would receive a wedding ceremony valued at $45,000 that includes cocktail hour and reception for up to 75 guests, photography, flowers, catering, a DJ and a wedding planner, according to the press release.

The couple would also get a two-night stay at the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa on the night of the wedding, along with complimentary resort and parking fees, Loggerhead Marinelife Center said in the release.

To be eligible, participants must live in Martin County or Palm Beach County and create a video explaining what a sustainable wedding means to them and why they want one.

Couples have until June 1 to submit their video.

The winner will be announced on June 2.

For more information on the contest or to enter, click here.