Rapids Water Park to hold job fair in February

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Rapids Water Park is looking to fill 500 seasonal, part-time and full-time positions this year.

The park is hosting a job fair at 6566 North Military Trail in Riviera Beach on Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A diverse range of job opportunities are available, including front gate, retail, cashiers, cooks, food and beverage servers, bartenders, cabana attendants, lifeguards, EMTs, housekeeping, and park services, the park announced Wednesday.

Applicants must be age 16 or older, with the exception of cabana servers who must be at least 18 years old, and bartenders who must be age 21 or older. Rapids Water Park also offers a lifeguard course for on-site training and certification, the park said.

Employee benefits include, flexible schedule, exclusive discounts and free Rapids tickets. Employees are also entitled to visit 73 specific Florida parks and attractions for free and will also receive a 50% discount for up to three accompanying guests, the park said.

Those who are attending the job fair on Feb. 3 do not need to apply online, but must bring two forms of identification with them.

For more information, to view positions or to apply online, click here.

The park officially opens for its 45th season on March 9.